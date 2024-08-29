‘Red for Bread’ – Starbucks Workers United demands a first contract

Cleveland

Workers at hundreds of unionized Starbucks stores took part in the “Red for Bread” campaign from Aug. 23-26. Members of Starbucks Workers United (SBWU) wore red to send a message to the company that they want their first contract — one that includes worker rights, safe working conditions, a $20-an-hour minimum wage, quality health benefits and much more. Numerous solidarity actions took place outside Starbucks stores across the U.S.

Since the unionization campaign began in Buffalo, New York, in August 2021, the number of union stores has grown from zero to nearly 500. Earlier this year Starbucks agreed to negotiate with SBWU, but the workers still don’t have a contract. The Red for Bread actions were held to let workers know they have community support.

Shown above, a Red for Bread action outside a unionized Starbucks store in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, was organized by the local chapter of Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees. Retired members of the United Auto Workers and Service Employees Union also took part. Customers were almost all supportive of the workers inside, who in turn voiced appreciation for the solidarity action.

– Report and photo by Martha Grevatt