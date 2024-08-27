Protest marks 300 days of genocide, resistance

Hundreds of demonstrators marched through downtown Seattle on Aug. 25 to protest 300 days of genocide in Gaza since Octiber 7. The march was called by Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network. Its theme focused on the extreme repression being doled out to Palestinians, along with supporters, in both Palestine and the U.S.

While 10,000 Palestinian political prisoners remain in Israeli jails under conditions of torture and deprivation, their condition is almost completely ignored by the U.S.-Israeli war crusaders.

A representative from the “Sea-Tac 46,” activists who shut down the Seattle-Tacoma airport in April and were arrested protesting U.S.-Israeli genocide, spoke. She said the 46 had to organize all summer long against the charges they faced == and finally got all charges dropped on Aug. 13.

Protesters marched to the county jail and rallied at City Hall. While marching, people chanted, “In the millions and the billions, we are all Palestinians!”

– Report and photo by Jim McMahan