Hezbollah defends its sovereignty against Israel

This preliminary statement from Hezbollah — the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon — was issued on August 24, 2024, by Resistance News Network. Many Palestinian Resistance groups including Hamas, Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine – General Command, Fatah Al-Intifada Movement Central Committee, Popular Resistance Committees, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and others issued solidarity statements supporting this first phase of a military campaign initiated by Hezbollah against the apartheid Israeli regime. The two Israeli bases targeted by Hezbollah in the second phase are Ein Shemer and Gillot.

On the day of Arabeen of Imam Hussein bin Ali, the Master of Martyrs, the Leader of the Free, and the symbol of sacrifice, altruism, and defiance, at dawn on Sunday, August 25, 2024, as part of the initial response to the brutal Zionist aggression on the southern suburbs (Dahiye) of Beirut, which resulted in the martyrdom of the great jihadi commander Sayyed Fouad Shukr and a number of our dear civilians, including women and children, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance launched an aerial attack with a large number of drones deep into the Zionist entity, targeting a qualitative “israeli” military target that will be announced later.

Simultaneously, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted several enemy positions, barracks and Iron Dome platforms in northern occupied Palestine with a large number of rockets. These military operations will take some time to be completed, and afterward, a detailed statement regarding their progress and objectives will be issued.

The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon is currently at its highest level of readiness and will stand firm and vigilant against any Zionist transgression or aggression, especially if civilians are harmed, in which case the punishment will be severe and very harsh.

This statement was lightly edited.