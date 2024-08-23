PDF of August 22 issue

Download the version in color.

Download the black & white version.

17,000 protesters blast Democrats over Gaza

Editorial

Demand the right to be heard at the DNC!

Mundo Obrero

Mensaje al DNC: ¡Detengan el genocidio!





Our new format

To our readers: Beginning in July, we changed our PDFs for non-print editions. The new size is a standard letter-sized paper for convenient reprints. Feel free to print and distribute the articles that start on page 3.

We will still be producing a monthly print issue in the tabloid-sized layouts you are familiar with.

Download the version in color.

Download the black & white version.

More PDF back-issues here.