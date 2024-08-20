17,000 protesters blast Democrats over Gaza

Chicago

August 19 – Some 17,000 people took part in the “March on the DNC 2024” as the Democratic National Convention got underway here. While the march had a broad list of program demands, it was built as a march for Palestine, and it was apparent that the drive to stop the genocide in Gaza was the central issue for many here.

Signs and chants condemned both Vice President Kamala Harris, who will be named the Democratic candidate, and former President Donald Trump for their clear, open and public backing of the Zionist apartheid state.

Today’s demonstrations were the opening of a week of protests planned for the duration of the DNC. The organizations and individuals present plan to hold additional protests each day of the convention, which is scheduled to last until Thursday, Aug. 22.