Torture of Palestinian prisoners is Zionist crime against humanity

The following statement was issued by the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine Office of Martyrs, Prisoners and Wounded on Aug. 8, 2024, by the Resistance News Network.

The leak of rape and torture scenes that Palestinian detainees are subjected to in the extermination camp at “Sde Teman” is a new Zionist crime against humanity, reminiscent of what happened in the American Guantanamo camp.

The anger of Zionist officials over the leak of the torture scenes and their demand for the formation of an investigation committee reflects their direct responsibility for these crimes and confirms that the decision to torture was made by the political leadership.

This reiterates that the Zionist entity is managed by a gang of murderers and criminals, and its leaders deserve to be brought before international courts as war criminals.

The silence of the international community and international institutions, especially the Red Cross, regarding these crimes raises a big question mark about the credibility and neutrality of these institutions. These institutions have not fulfilled their legal and ethical responsibilities to investigate these atrocities or to send international committees into the prisons, especially since international media has repeatedly revealed the unprecedented crimes occurring in the camp against Gaza Strip prisoners.

The U.S. stance, which overlooks these atrocities happening in the Zionist extermination camp at “Sde Teman,” and then laments what happens after some torture scenes are leaked, confirms the U.S. administration’s involvement in these crimes and its prior knowledge of the grave violations against the prisoners from Gaza Strip, including torture, rape, starvation, medical neglect and other horrific means of torture.

The Front affirms that these crimes will not go unanswered by the resistance, and the top priority will remain ending the suffering of the prisoners and freeing them from the Nazi occupation prisons.

The statement was lightly edited.