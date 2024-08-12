Maryland Apple Store workers win first contract

Inspired by Starbucks Workers United, which now represents workers at close to 500 of the coffee chain’s stores, Apple Store employees in Towson, Maryland, decided to form a union. They won the union election in June 2022. Now, over two years later, they have their first contract.

The approximately 85 workers are represented by International Association of Machinists – Coalition Of Retail Employees (IAM CORE). The union began negotiating with Apple in January 2023, but it was a vote of the membership in May 2024 authorizing a strike that pushed the company to agree to an acceptable contract.

The contract, ratified by a large majority of IAM CORE members, contains pay raises, scheduling improvements, job security language and “a fair and clear disciplinary process with protections and accountability.” The negotiating committee explained, “Through tireless dedication, the IAM CORE Negotiating Team secured a contract that not only meets but exceeds the needs and expectations of our members but sets a standard for Apple workers.” (Goiam.org, Aug. 6)