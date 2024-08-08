FRSO congratulates President Maduro on Venezuela election win

By Freedom Road Socialist Organization

Workers World is publishing, without editing, various statements from anti-imperialist media to show the breadth of support for the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and opposition to the lies of the U.S. government and corporate media. Published in FightBack News, July 29, 2024. (tinyurl.com/2uf75yk3)

Freedom Road Socialist Organization congratulates President Nicolás Maduro and the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) for the decisive victory in Venezuela’s election. The decision of the Venezuelan people to carry forward the Bolivarian revolution is a win for working and oppressed people everywhere. By defeating the pro-imperialist opposition, Venezuela will remain free and independent — a beacon of hope for oppressed people everywhere.

Elections deniers in Washington, D.C., are trying to throw shade on Venezuela’s democratic and transparent elections. Reactionaries across Latin America are doing the same. They are trying to incite the sore loser Edmundo González Urrutia and his well-to-do supporters to take to the streets and refuse to recognize the elections outcome. Whatever they do, Venezuela’s opposition can only add to its record of failure.

The opposition lost because it is not popular. It is as simple as that. Despite endless U.S. attempts to derail Venezuela’s economy, the real accomplishments of the Bolivarian Revolution speak for themselves. Take for example the “Gran Misión Vivienda Venezuela” (Great Mission Housing Venezuela) that has constructed over 5 million units of free housing for Venezuelans. The country’s oil wealth is being used to serve the people — something that the opposition wants to change. But it is something the Venezuelan people insist on keeping.

FRSO is proud to stand in solidarity with the PSUV and government of Venezuela led by President Maduro. The sun is setting on the U.S. empire and a new day is dawning. We welcome the election’s outcome, and we oppose any attempt by the Biden administration to interfere in Venezuela’s internal affairs.

Long live the Bolivian Republic of Venezuela!

U.S. keep your hands off!