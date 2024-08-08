Hamas announces replacement for martyr Ismail Haniyeh

The following statement was made by Hamas on Aug. 6, 2024, and published by Resistance News Network.

After extensive and comprehensive consultations and deliberations within the movement’s leadership institutions, the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, has decided to elect the brother and fighter leader, Yahya Sinwar [Abu Ibrahim], as the head of the political bureau of the movement, succeeding the martyred leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Hamas expresses its confidence in brother Abu Ibrahim as its leader during this sensitive phase and the complex local, regional, and international circumstances, and prays to grant him success and guide his steps, and to grant a clear and decisive victory to our people and our cause.

At this historic moment, we remember our martyred leader Ismail Haniyeh, who set an example of courageous, wise, and open leadership. We are confident that Abu Ibrahim and his fellow leaders will continue his path and the path of the previous leaders, preserving their jihadist and resistance legacy until liberation and return.

Mercy to our righteous martyrs, a swift recovery to the wounded and injured and imminent freedom for our heroic prisoners. Victory to our great people and their valiant resistance. Indeed, it is a jihad of victory or martyrdom.

The statement was lightly edited.