Philadelphians protest Israel’s assassinations

Hundreds of people demonstrated on Aug. 3 in Center City Philadelphia in solidarity with Palestine and Lebanon in the aftermath of brutal Israeli assassinations of resistance leaders. Among the protesters were families with young children who frequently helped lead chants.

Called by the Philadelphia Palestine Coalition, the demonstration gathered in Rittenhouse Square for a short rally before proceeding on a march that zig-zagged through the streets of downtown. Many chants included solidarity messages with resistance groups throughout West Asia whose support for the people of Gaza has been essential to their ability to withstand 300 days of genocidal war and occupation.

The march ended at Logan Circle on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway just as a heavy thunderstorm hit the area.

