PDF of August 1 issue

By Workers World Party posted on August 1, 2024

Download the version in color.
Download the black & white version.

WWP statement
Venezuela wins!

In D.C. and countrywide: Protests demand Netanyahu’s arrest

Boston protest: ‘Netanyahu is not welcome anywhere!’

Editorial
Congress welcomes Israeli war criminal to Washington


Our new format

To our readers: Beginning in July, we changed our PDFs for non-print editions. The new size is a standard letter-sized paper for convenient reprints. Feel free to print and distribute the articles that start on page 3.

We will still be producing a monthly print issue in the tabloid-sized layouts you are familiar with.

Download the version in color.
Download the black & white version.
More PDF back-issues here.

Copyright © 2024 Workers.org

Simple Share Buttons

Share this
Simple Share Buttons