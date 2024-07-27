Protesters demand Cuyahoga County divest from Israel

Cleveland

A spirited, youthful crowd marched and rallied on July 19, protesting the ongoing genocide against Palestinians and in particular, the massacre of over 300 people in the Al-Mawawi tent refugee camp in Khan Younis, a city in Gaza. The march through a neighborhood on Cleveland’s West Side stopped at the home of Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne to protest the investment of $16 million of county funds in Israel Bonds.

Demonstrators put mock bloody bundles representing children killed, photos of martyred Palestinian children and lawn signs targeting Ronayne in front of the county executive’s home. Chants included “Chris Ronayne, you can’t hide! We charge you with genocide!”