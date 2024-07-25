Rest in power, Bernice Reagon!

The following edited obituary is posted on the Facebook of famed singer Toshi Reagon on the death of her legendary mother.

Dr. Bernice Johnson Reagon, a multiaward-winning force and cultural voice for freedom, transitioned on July 16, 2024. As a scholar, singer, composer, organizer and activist, Dr. Reagon spent over half a century speaking out against racism and systemic inequities in the U.S. and globally.

Born in Dougherty County outside of Albany, Georgia, on the 4th of October 1942, she was field secretary of SNCC (Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee) and a founding member of the original SNCC Freedom Singers, formed in 1962.

In 1966, she was a founding member of the Atlanta-based Harambee Singers. In 1973, while a graduate student of history at Howard University and vocal director of the D.C. Black Repertory Company, Dr. Reagon founded the internationally renowned African American women’s a cappella ensemble Sweet Honey In The Rock, leading the group until her retirement in 2003.