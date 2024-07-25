PDF of July 25 print issue

Presidential campaign chaos
Workers still have no real choice

And more on genocide and resistance

Behind software glitch
Strike vote at Boeing

Vance: faux populist
Labor leader bows to ultra-right
Assassination attempt aftermath
Editorial: Fight Trump, not migrants!

Dylcia Noemí Pagán and Bernice Reagon ¡Presente!



Tear down the walls:
Leonard Peltier health crisis
Grey Owls

Around the World
Solidarity delegation in Nicaragua
SCO vs. NATO
China’s clean energy
Venezuela elections

Mundo Obrero:
La lucha en Kenia
Intento de asesinato
Apoyo al sionismo se derrumba


