Palestinian resistance factions sign historic reconciliation agreement in China

The following statement was published by @FirasPalestine on X on July 22, 2024.

The national Palestinian factions agreed during their meetings in China to achieve comprehensive Palestinian national unity, including all Palestinian forces and factions within the framework of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

They committed to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with United Nations resolutions and ensuring the right of return in accordance with Resolution 194.

The participants also agreed on the Palestinian people’s right to resist occupation and end it according to international laws and the United Nations Charter. They decided to form a temporary national unity government with the consensus of the Palestinian factions by decree of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas based on the Palestinian Basic Law.

This government will begin by unifying all Palestinian institutions in the territories of the Palestinian state, initiating the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip and preparing for general elections under the supervision of the Central Elections Commission as soon as possible, according to the approved election law.

The Palestinian factions meeting in Beijing are:

– Palestinian National Liberation Movement (Fatah)

– Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas)

– Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine

– Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine

– Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement

– Palestinian People’s Party

– Palestinian Popular Struggle Front

– Palestinian National Initiative Movement

– Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine – General Command

– Palestinian Democratic Union (FIDA)

– Palestinian Liberation Front

– Arab Liberation Front

– Arab Palestinian Front

– Vanguards of the Popular Liberation War (As-Sa’iqa Forces)

The attendees agreed on the following points:

Unifying national efforts to confront Zionist aggression and stop the genocide perpetrated by the occupying state and settler gangs supported by the United States of America. They also agreed to resist attempts to displace our people from their homeland, Palestine, and to force the Zionist entity to end its occupation of the Gaza Strip and all other occupied territories, while maintaining the unity of Palestinian lands, including the West Bank, Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian factions welcome the opinion of the International Court of Justice, which affirmed the illegitimacy of the Israeli presence, occupation and settlements on the land of the State of Palestine and emphasized the need for their removal as soon as possible.