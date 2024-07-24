Demand health care treatment for Leonard Peltier now!

The following statement was issued by the Leonard Peltier Official Ad Hoc Committee on July 16. 2024. Go to www.freeleonardpeltiernow.org.

Dear friends,



Leonard Peltier was taken from the prison to the hospital and held for four days. He was released from the hospital today. Leonard has been and is being denied medical care. His health care is so far below medical professional standards that we filed an urgent appeal to the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention in January 2024.



Another prisoner pointed out that Leonard’s toe was purple. Leonard was not in pain then.



Diabetes is a condition that requires medical care. Now, Leonard is in pain. He has lost flesh from his toe. The [Federal] Bureau of Prisons not only deliberately ignores his medical needs, but at times, they withhold his insulin.



Leonard Peltier’s current situation results from the Bureau of Prisons’ failure to adhere to even its own health policies. The policy Leonard lives under is Deliberate Indifference, which violates the Eighth Amendment and the Americans with Disabilities Act.



Leonard now lives with an open wound in conditions that would be illegal for livestock. Prisoners are locked down 24/7 and forced to live in filth, because they are given no cleaning supplies.



For a person with diabetes, a foot wound is dangerous. An infection could quickly lead to amputation or death. That is how Leonard lost his father, Leo. One piece at a time.

Even with the best standard treatment, about 50% of patients do not entirely heal in 12 weeks. Leonard suffers from the opposite of the best standard treatment. He can expect an untreated foot wound in an 8 x 10 cell crawling with bacteria for quite some time. If we allow it.

The past 48 years of Leonard’s life have consisted of one constitutional violation after another. This one may very well end him. If we allow it. Retired guard Bruce Smith said, “The FBI calls the shots at the Bureau of Prisons in a clear abuse of power.”



In denying parole, they tried to sentence Leonard to “Death by Incarceration.” We will not allow it. Leonard’s attorneys and medical team are working around the clock to ensure that he walks out of that door for good.



Leonard needs his supporters — all of us. The Senate Judiciary Committee is supposed to provide meaningful oversight to the FBI and BOP [Bureau of Prisons]. We must demand that they Do. Their. Job.



Please choose someone from their website, www.judiciary.senate.gov, and contact them. Relentlessly, if possible. Try to be polite but persistent. Tell them: Leonard Peltier, #89637-132, needs an emergency transfer to a medical facility.



Even the parole examiner suggested that the BOP evaluate Leonard for a medical transfer. As there is currently no meaningful oversight, it was merely a suggestion.

Leonard needs our help. We cannot let him down at this crucial time.

Thank you, every one of you, for your support.

The statement was lightly edited.

