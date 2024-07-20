Haiti solidarity statement from Kenya, Jamaica

The Communist Party of Kenya posted this statement July 10.

Challenging Imperialism: Communist Party of Kenya and the Left Alliance for National Democracy and Socialism Stands in Solidarity for Justice and Equality with the Haitian People

The Communist Party of Kenya and the Left Alliance for National Democracy and Socialism (LANDS) demand that the Kenya Kwanza government and Jamaica Labour Party rescind their commitment to lead and participate in a deployment of armed personnel to Haiti. We call on the Kenyan and Jamaican people to join the Haitian masses and popular progressive forces worldwide in opposing the intervention, continued occupation and neocolonial governance of Haiti by the Core Group and the U.N.

We oppose the actions of CARICOM [originally The Caribbean Community and Common Market] members, following a meeting in Jamaica that included the USA, France and Canada, who have taken the decision to choose who can take part in the next stage of governance in Haiti. CARICOM is betraying both people in the region and its previous actions on Haiti by inviting the same countries that removed the last democratically elected president of Haiti, Jean-Bertrand Aristide, 20 years ago. In 2004 CARICOM refused to recognise the leader imposed on the Haitian people. Today, they are facilitating imperialism, assisting the Core Group in imposing a non-elected leadership on the Haitian people.

We express deep concern regarding the proposed transitional governance agreed to by member nations of CARICOM in collaboration with the USA, Canada, France and Brazil. It is with great displeasure and utmost frustration that we are forced to witness Kenya and members of CARICOM allowing themselves to be recruited into the imperialist activities of the Core group. The reported plan of involving Kenyan police to carry out actions on behalf of the U.S. government in Haiti raises serious ethical and moral questions. In its efforts to endear itself to the systems of power that underpin Western hegemony, Kenya is providing legitimacy for a long-standing series of neocolonial interventions into Haiti that seek to undermine the aspirations of the Haitian people.

Kenya’s motive to send a small contingent of police officers to Haiti is not to solve the so-called problems of insecurity that beset Haiti. Just as it has been done in the past through recruitment of Caribbean and African countries, it is to prevent accusations of racism and the oppressive grip of Western foreign powers by having third-world nations give their support for the exploitation of Haiti. If there is a humanitarian crisis, the response cannot be to send in foreign troops.

Neocolonialism firmly rejected

The Communist Party of Kenya and LANDS firmly reject any form of neocolonialism and condemn attempts to use Black people to brutalize Haiti or any other nation by the members of the Core group. We recognize the systems of maintaining a neocolonial agenda in Haiti, or as dubbed in popular Haitian lingua, “Sistèm nan” (The System). We vehemently stand with the oppressed Haitian population and oppose any Western-led interventions or involvement whatsoever in Haiti.

By agreeing to send troops into Haiti, the Kenyan government is diminishing the sovereignty and self-determination of the Haitian people, while preserving the neo-colonial interests of the United States, the Core Group and the United Nations. Imperialism, historically rooted in exploitation and subjugation, has caused immense suffering across continents.

As the Central Organizing Committee of the Communist Party of Kenya and LANDS in Jamaica, we address the historical injustices perpetrated by both Europe and the USA. Europe’s wealth and development was stolen from our people during the long centuries of colonization and enslavement. As advocates of anti-imperialism, we must acknowledge and condemn the historical actions of both Europe and the USA that have contributed to the global inequities we face. Our commitment to a just and equitable world demands that we confront and challenge the oppressive legacies of these colonial and enslavement practices.

The Communist Party of Kenya denounces and urges parliament to intervene in the actions being undertaken by the current administration. Exploiting vulnerable Kenyans for any purpose is unacceptable. President Ruto’s actions in this regard must be rejected, and the government’s focus should be on empowering its citizens, not auctioning them to willing buyers.

Our commitment lies in advocating for policies that uplift the marginalized and create a fair and just society, addressing root causes of societal issues, including land problems and the need for investment in industries to create jobs and improve lives. Furthermore, there must be rigorous discourse in the public sphere with parliament engaging with the masses before such unilateral actions are undertaken.

Of course, we recognize that this was done specifically without public involvement as the masses would readily recognize the actions for what they are, efforts to sabotage Haiti’s sovereignty, utilization of state instruments in the continual subjugation of the oppressed Haitian people and disruption of Pan-Africanism solidarity. We must, therefore, intensify the struggle from below, emphasizing grassroots movements and collective action to bring about transformative change.

Forward in pursuit of justice

Moving forward, we stand resolute in our pursuit of justice and the dismantling of imperialist structures that perpetuate global exploitation and subjugation. We call on all revolutionary forces, people’s movements and organizations across the globe to unite in the struggle for a future that respects the sovereignty of nations, upholds human rights and ensures the welfare of all people, regardless of their geographic location. The Communist Party of Kenya and LANDS reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the principles of peace, justice, and sovereignty in Haiti.

Let’s remember Justin Lhérisson’s words to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Haitian Independence:

“Pour le Pays, pour les Ancêtres,

Marchons unis, marchons unis.

Dans nos rangs point de traîtres!

Du sol soyons seuls maîtres.”

“For the Country, for the Ancestors,

Let us march united, let us march united.

Let there be no traitors in our ranks!

Let us be the only masters of the soil.”