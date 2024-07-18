PDF of July 18 iisue

By Alex Majumdar posted on July 18, 2024

Download the version in color.
Download the black & white version.

Numbers prove Israel’s goals are an epic lie

Attempted assassination: Working class needs an independent struggle

Mundo Obrero
El apoyo al sionismo se derrumba


Our new format

To our readers: Beginning with this issue, we are changing our PDFs for non-print editions. The new size is a standard letter-sized paper for convenient reprints. Feel free to print and distribute the articles that start on page 3.

We will still be producing a monthly print issue in the tabloid-sized layouts you are familiar with.

