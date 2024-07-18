PDF of July 18 iisue
Download the version in color.
Download the black & white version.
Numbers prove Israel’s goals are an epic lie
Attempted assassination: Working class needs an independent struggle
Mundo Obrero
El apoyo al sionismo se derrumba
Our new format
To our readers: Beginning with this issue, we are changing our PDFs for non-print editions. The new size is a standard letter-sized paper for convenient reprints. Feel free to print and distribute the articles that start on page 3.
We will still be producing a monthly print issue in the tabloid-sized layouts you are familiar with.
Download the version in color.
Download the black & white version.
More PDF back-issues here.