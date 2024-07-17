Hamas leader denies Netanyahu’s claim of assassination

The following statement was made by Khalil Al-Hayya, the Deputy Head of Hamas in Gaza, to Al-Jazeera and was published by Resistance News Network on July 13, 2024.

[Benjamin] Netanyahu wished to announce a fake victory at his miserable conference. He claimed to have targeted leader Mohammed Deif and leader Rafi’ Salameh and said that we do not know their fate, clearly indicating the failure of this false targeting. This is an attempt by the criminal army to market its crimes against our people.

We affirm that the claims of the occupation and Netanyahu are false. Despite the pain we feel for the dozens of victims and martyrs, we affirm that the blood of the leader Mohammed Deif is not more precious than the blood of the smallest Palestinian child.

We say to Netanyahu that Mohammed Deif is listening to you now and mocking your false and empty statements.

The claim of targeting leaders here and there is a ridiculous justification for killing women and children and every Palestinian, whether in Gaza, the West Bank or anywhere else.

The occupation wants killing, destruction and targeting women and children.

The resistance and our people have proven their steadfastness in Gaza, demonstrating the army as a puppet and targeting it everywhere, turning its tanks into rubble. This army, which appeared in such a weak state, wanted to restore its dignity after this defeat.

Netanyahu wants to shuffle the cards and embarrass the mediators and guarantors.

Netanyahu wants to embarrass the mediators and guarantors and put pressure on the popular base of the resistance. We have shown all flexibility out of our conviction, not under pressure.

Netanyahu does not want an agreement or the return of the prisoners.

All options are open to us, and we will not give Netanyahu what he wants. We will not slide into what Netanyahu wants and plans for.

We are waiting for the mediators to return to us with a response after we presented a clear approach.

Netanyahu’s behavior is that of a cornered man. Netanyahu wants to shuffle the cards, and we are still waiting.

Netanyahu and his government should respond to the mediators, not us. Netanyahu is responsible if the deal fails, and our negotiating position is strong. An agreement can be reached if Netanyahu wants it.

Netanyahu shuffles the cards and sabotages stages at all times.

Netanyahu must realize that other fronts are open against him, and he is not in a comfortable position.

We are in a better position despite the pain and are on the path to achieving our goals. The Rafah crossing is Palestinian-Egyptian, and we manage it to serve our people’s interests.

Netanyahu wants to disrupt negotiations, and the mediators consider what happened as unjustified.

The statement was lightly edited.