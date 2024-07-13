[President] Joseph Biden’s recent performance at the nationally televised debates with former U.S. President Donald Trump left many TV viewers stunned and in a state of shock, for Biden seemed befuddled, out of his element and looking like a deer caught in headlights. He had periods when he was inaudible or worse, even absent.

The word that came to mind was woolgathering.

What made this all the more remarkable was that this imagery was so at odds with Biden’s prior TV engagements where he seemed fully in command. This is no longer the case.

This lapse in self-control seemed to strengthen the somewhat dubious position of Trump, who will be the first major presidential candidate to stand for election with felony convictions.

Biden’s apparent quandary has placed the entire campaign in question. What to do?

In truth, no one knows. Many media conglomerates have called for Biden’s withdrawal from the race to make room for another candidate.

What happens now? Again, no one really knows. Biden may be switched out, or not. That may be determined by public polls responded to by millions of viewers of the debate. What a difference a debate makes.

With love not fear, this is Mumia Abu-Jamal.

These commentaries are recorded by Prison Radio.