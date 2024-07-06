Community outrage over Utica police killing of teenager

A heartbroken and outraged community in Utica, New York, is demanding answers and justice after the June 28 killing of 13-year old Nyah Mway.

Mway and a friend were profiled, stopped and frisked by Utica police. A terrified Mway fled the encounter. He feared for his life, as many people of color do when they are stopped by police.

Mway was carrying a pellet gun. He was tackled and beaten by police and, after being subdued, was shot dead.

Mway, whose family name is Nyah, was a Karen refugee born in Myanmar.

At a community meeting with members of the Karen community, one attendee said, “You do not know racism. I know racism. There is a history of police dysfunction. If it was two white males, you would not have stopped them.” (spectrumlocalnews.com July 1)