3 webinar for Mumia: The people vs. the state

Hear from student participants in encampments for Gaza from universities including Boston’s M.I.T., New York’s City College, Columbia University, UPenn in Philadelphia and the Union Theological Seminary, linking their experiences confronting the state over their demands for campus divestments from Israel and those of political prisoners, including Mumia Abu-Jamal.

Mumia was able to call into several of these schools during their encampments. Now they are interested in learning more from his experiences and how it can impact their future struggles.

– Report from Betsey Piette