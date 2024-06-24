California activists plant smuggled Palestinian watermelon seeds

Community activists at Quail Springs in Cuyama Valley, California, planted 12 watermelon plants cultivated from seeds smuggled out of Palestine. The planting ceremony on June 8 was made possible by the Palestine Heirloom Seed Library, founded by Vivien Sansour, Palestinian agriculturalist.

“The way our traditional agriculture practices developed is that they really did co-evolve with their different micro-climate. So we have a collection of seeds … that our ancestors, our great grandmothers, selected varieties [of] that were kind to the micro-climate,” Sansour said in an interview with Sasha Rabin.

This particular type of watermelon originated in Jenin. An article entitled, “The Lost Watermelon of Jenin,” states that “Jenin is a city located in the northern West Bank where Palestinian farmers used to grow the ba’al succulent watermelon known as Jadu’I. Under the occupation, the Jadu’I was nearly lost. But today, a new generation of agriculturalists are trying to revive it.” (Oakland Institute)

– Report and photo by Teddie Kelly