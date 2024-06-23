Protest & Petition Delivery at the U.S. Mission to the UN in NYC: Defend Venezuela’s Sovereignty!

Join us for a demonstration on Monday, June 24 at 4 pm EST in front of the U.S. Mission to the United Nations in New York City to deliver a petition signed by hundreds of organizations and individuals demanding respect for Venezuela’s sovereignty and the international protection of President Nicolás Maduro under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Crimes Against Internationally Protected Persons.

Since the Bolivarian Revolution came to power in the late 90s, the United States has not ceased its attacks against the Latin American integration project. Assassination attempts first against President Chávez and now against President Maduro, sanctions against the oil industry, electrical sabotage and all kinds of hybrid warfare continue to target Venezuela’s sovereign people and government.

In the last eight months there have been six assassination attempts against President Maduro, each pointing to different North American agencies as the intellectual authors of those attacks. Venezuela wants peace and does not need more North American intervention. Our demands are simple: peace, respect for Venezuelan sovereignty and the life of President Maduro. The consequences of his assassination would be catastrophic for Venezuela and for the entirety of Latin America.

We have more than 1,000 signatures between individuals and organizations on a letter that we will deliver to the representation in the United Nations of the diplomatic mission of the United States, among which are the following organizations and individuals. If you have not signed, please sign now!

Endorsed by Professor Alfred de Zayas, former UN Independent Expert on the Promotion of a Democratic and Equitable International Order; Roger Waters of Pink Floyd; former political prisoner Oscar López Rivera; Dan Kovalik, international human rights lawyer; Ignacio Ramonet, academic, writer, honorary President of ATTAC; Atilio Borón, sociologist; Judy Sheridan Gonzalez, President of the NYC Nurses Union; Alliance for Global Justice; Chicago ALBA Solidarity; International Action Center;

Also, Workers World Party; La Peña del Bronx; El Maestro – Bronx; Freedom Road Socialist Organization; Ike Nahem, leader of the Cuba Sí Coalition; Orinoco Tribune; Bayan Northeast; Bronx Boricua Resistance; NYU Students For Palestine; Haití Liberté; Iglesia de Santa Cruz – Holyrood; NYC Ministerio de Solidaridad con los Pueblos; Codepink; Task Force on the Americas; Fire This Time Movement for Social Justice – Canada; DSA International Committee; Minnesota Anti-War Committee

https://afgj.org/protest-petition-delivery-the-u-s-mission-to-the-un-in-nyc-defend-venezuelas-sovereignty