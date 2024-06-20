PDF of June 20 print issue

By Workers World Party posted on June 20, 2024

Download the PDF.

People’s Pride Coalition demands:
Cut ties to pro-Israel weapons maker!

Palestinian Resistance breaks morale of Israel’s military
No Pride in genocide!

Long live the Sandinista Revolution!
Capitalist state attacks unions
Legacy of Juneteenth
Stop criminalization of sex work
No progress without struggle

Lawsuit peels Chiquita’s cover  
Eurofascism rising? 
U.S.-NATO provokes Russia

Editorial: Migrant crisis? Build solidarity!

Free free Palestine!
Solidarity actions
Leslie Feinberg speaks to Palestinian lesbians
Israel OUT of Olympics!
U.S. floating pier sinks

Tear down the walls:
Free Leonard Peltier!
Palestinian prisoners
Italian anti-fascist released

Mundo Obrero:
‘Somos su línea roja’
Editorial: Día D


More PDF back-issues here.

Copyright © 2024 Workers.org

