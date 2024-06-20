PDF of June 20 print issue
People’s Pride Coalition demands:
Cut ties to pro-Israel weapons maker!
Palestinian Resistance breaks morale of Israel’s military
No Pride in genocide!
Long live the Sandinista Revolution!
Capitalist state attacks unions
Legacy of Juneteenth
Stop criminalization of sex work
No progress without struggle
Lawsuit peels Chiquita’s cover
Eurofascism rising?
U.S.-NATO provokes Russia
Editorial: Migrant crisis? Build solidarity!
Free free Palestine!
Solidarity actions
Leslie Feinberg speaks to Palestinian lesbians
Israel OUT of Olympics!
U.S. floating pier sinks
Tear down the walls:
Free Leonard Peltier!
Palestinian prisoners
Italian anti-fascist released
Mundo Obrero:
‘Somos su línea roja’
Editorial: Día D
