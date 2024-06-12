A Pan Abolitionist Prayer For Leonard Peltier

To Leonard Peltier, an invocation for your Release after your parole hearing tomorrow

we know the sounds of Summer

coming –

there is the buzz of a bottle fly

there is a soaring eagle’s cry

there is the whir of grass being mown

there is the swish of a kite high flown

and

children are laughing as they gather shells

along the free expanse of ocean –

but

what does

the absence

of hatred

sound like?

what does Peace

sound like?

what does Justice

sound like –

does it even ring a bell?

what would your release

sound like……

after forty eight Summers

hearing none of Mother Earth’s

renewal sounds

and now blind

in your cage?

(c) Julia Wright

June 9, 2024. All rights reserved.