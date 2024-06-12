A Pan Abolitionist Prayer For Leonard Peltier
To Leonard Peltier, an invocation for your Release after your parole hearing tomorrow
we know the sounds of Summer
coming –
there is the buzz of a bottle fly
there is a soaring eagle’s cry
there is the whir of grass being mown
there is the swish of a kite high flown
and
children are laughing as they gather shells
along the free expanse of ocean –
but
what does
the absence
of hatred
sound like?
what does Peace
sound like?
what does Justice
sound like –
does it even ring a bell?
what would your release
sound like……
after forty eight Summers
hearing none of Mother Earth’s
renewal sounds
and now blind
in your cage?
(c) Julia Wright
June 9, 2024. All rights reserved.