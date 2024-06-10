Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine condemns Israel’s Nusseirat massacre and the U.S. role

The following statement was issued by the Central Media Committee from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine on June 8, 2024, on Resistance News Network. According to various news sources, 274 Palestinians were martyred and more than 400 wounded as a result of the Nusseirat massacre as of June 8.

The Nusseirat Massacre only proves the terrorism, criminality and complicity of the world with the occupation. The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine stated that the atrocity committed by the occupation forces this morning in Nusseirat Camp is one of the most horrific massacres in the history of humanity, demonstrating the criminality of the occupation army against innocent people.

The Front explained that the criminal occupation army launched a brutal attack on the heart of the camp and its crowded market, using all kinds of weapons in the bombing and mass killing of residents, claiming its aim was to extract some of its captives from the hands of the resistance, resulting in more than 55 martyrs and many more wounded.

The Front emphasized that the Palestinian resistance is obligated to continue defending our people against acts of genocide and will not retreat even a single step from fulfilling this sacred duty. The Front further clarified that the massacre also exposed the role and malicious schemes of the United States and its objectives behind the pier that it established on the Gaza coast to participate in the aggression against our people.

Documented evidence and recorded visual scenes confirmed that this pier area was used by the occupation in its brutal assault on Nusseirat Camp and in securing an exit for the terrorist groups affiliated with the occupation army that participated in committing the massacre.

The Front asserted that the occupation, along with all its supporters and participants in its crimes, are deluded in thinking that massacres and crimes will force our people and resistance to retreat from our legitimate demands to halt the genocide or accept conditions imposed by the occupier to continue our genocide under a farcical agreement crafted by war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu with the assistance of his partner [President Joe] Biden.

The Front stated that the clear truth understood by our people is that there is no alternative but to continue defending ourselves, our existence and our rights. The Front concluded its statement by expressing deepest condolences and salutations to our steadfast people in the Gaza Strip, the families of the righteous martyrs and the families of steadfast Nusseirat Camp, calling for more solidarity, cooperation and unity with the camp’s residents in light of the horrific massacres and crimes they have endured.

This statement was lightly edited.