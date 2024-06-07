Denver protest for Palestine

Chanting for a ceasefire and for an end to the occupation, and in support of the suffering people of Rafah, over 1,500 people marched June 1 from Denver’s City Park down Colorado Boulevard through Colfax Avenue towards the capitol and back, looping around over two miles to the park.

Organizations participating included the Palestine Coalition, Jewish Voice for Peace and students from the Auraria encampment where many had been arrested. They came out in support of Palestine despite the 90-degree heat. Nationally, police response has been violent when universities have used them to attack peaceful protesters. The Denver police were no exception, blocking the park and many streets, but the march proceeded loudly in peace.

-Report and photo by Viviana Weinstein