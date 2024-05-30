Palestinian youth movement in Gaza: ‘Time for revolutionary escalation of the global Intifada’

The following call was sent on May 29, 2024, by the Secretariat of Palestinian Student Frameworks – Gaza Strip and reprinted on Resistance News Network.

To the global student movement to stop the genocidal war:

It is time for revolutionary escalation of the global student Intifada for Palestine. We write this call from our student movement in the Gaza Strip, from the heart of occupied Palestine, from under the brutal Zionist bombing, explosions and the clutches of the monstrous nightmare of death that lurks around us in every corner, house and street.

We raise it from prison cells, from beneath the destruction and from inside the rubble, to send it to our fellow students, our comrades, brothers and sisters, in all the universities, schools and institutes of the world everywhere. And we address the global student movement that was launched in order to stop the genocidal war that is being engineered and financed by the governments of the United States, Britain, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia and others.

This courageous student movement was born in the universities as an integral part of our struggle, that expresses the conscience of students and peoples who yearn for justice and freedom.

We, in the Gaza Strip, look at you with pride and honor, as you are a revolutionary fighting vanguard and a natural and integral part of our Palestinian liberation movement.

Escalate the global resistance

You have come in a resounding, honest and clear response against the Israeli massacres and those who finance them, confronting the companies of the Zionist war of genocide and ethnic cleansing that have claimed the lives of thousands of Palestinian students of all ages, including hundreds of struggling Palestinian student cadres, wounded and imprisoned, in addition to our great loss in the martyrdom of our professors and teachers and the destruction of our universities, institutes and schools.

Today, we call on you, from the midst of massacres and siege, to a new revolutionary phase of comprehensive escalation and to raise the pace and ceiling of your struggle and your honorable stances, quantitatively and qualitatively, against the institutions, corporations and governments that participate in the slaughter of our children, our students and our people in Rafah, Jabalia, Khan Younis and the entire Gaza Strip, and against the settler gangs, armies of Zionist killers and so on that commit their crimes in camps, cities and villages in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem.

We call on you to besiege the White House in Washington, and to surround the palaces, headquarters and ministries of Western colonial governments and Zionist embassies and the buildings and offices of the corporations that finance the Zionist entity and arm its criminal army with all kinds of bombs and means of death and destruction.

These criminal colonial symbols represent the forces that support “Israel” to kill us — with your tax money and the money spent at complicit corporations, to destroy our homes, our society and our future.

Therefore, we call on you to blockade them until the U.S – Zionist aggression against our people in the Gaza Strip stops. At the same time, we renew our call to the teaching, academic and union bodies in universities, as well as cultural, academic and scientific figures, to advocate for and support student movements until they achieve their goals.

A call to high schoolers

Today we turn to high school students all over the world to participate widely in the struggles and activities of the university student movement, organizing demonstrations, sit-ins and vigils, writing petitions and letters and organizing educational days about the Palestinian struggle and the goals of the Palestinian people for liberation and return.

Secondary schools constitute a strong fortress and a great support for university students everywhere. Once again, we send special greetings to our brothers and sisters, the students of Palestine in the diaspora and to our comrades and colleagues in Students for Justice in Palestine, the Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network, Palestine Action and the academic boycott and divestment campaigns. We salute everyone who participated and participates in student encampments at every university, college and school.

The duty and responsibility of Palestinian students in the Gaza Strip and all of occupied Palestine is steadfastness, commitment, resistance, unity and alignment with the resistance and the people until the U.S. – Zionist aggression stops and the occupation is defeated and removed from our land — all our land, from the river to the sea.

Long live the struggle of Palestine’s students for return and liberation!

Long live international solidarity, and together we will be victorious!