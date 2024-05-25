Israel a society of human shields (2024)

By Kevin “Rashid” Johnson

The Zionists kill

Palestinian children

claiming terrorists

attack from behind civilians

yet they

created Israel

use it as a whole society

of human shields

a nation of settlers

where Jewish identity

is used with impunity

to wield

violence genocide

ethnic cleansing occupation

of a true Semitic people

the Palestinian nation

indigenous

to the Levant

under racist doctrines

religionized by European implants

Palestinians expelled so they can’t

return

giving citizenship to any

who claims Jewish identity

the open practice of racial supremacy

claiming the right to stand

take possession of Arab

schools homes land

and villages

a settler society

that continually pillages

brown people

driving

entire communities once thriving

into desert sands

where they can barely survive and

massacring

those who dare to defend

themselves and their families

those who take a stand

defying white supremacist Zionist plans

to ultimately remove ALL Arabs

take ALL their lands

distracting the world

reminders of Holocaust crimes

none of which

was committed by the people of Palestine

Zionist Ashkenazis

from victims in Europe

to villains in the Middle East

genocide applied

by settlers

pretending to seek peace

the whole world misinformed

by propaganda to keep hidden

a vision

of modern day Naziism

another version

of white supremacist racism

the extermination of Palestine

the real antisemitism

a crusade genocide

in the name of religion

with false prophetic visions

of land supposedly god-given

to a claimed chosen people

the basis of

racist divisions

the same thing done

by whites

to American Indians

even within Israel

Black and Brown Jews are driven

to the bottom of society

a modern apartheid system

ruled over by

a rich white ruling class

and white politicians

all kept hidden

by the powerful Zionist

propaganda machine

whose indoctrination methods

were passed without seam

from Nazis to Zionist Ashkenazis

remember

during the holocaust

Zionists were Hitler’s patsies

who didn’t care what the cost

they shared a common vision

displacing other races to enforce racist division

the basis of today’s extermination

of Palestinians

turning Arab lands into killing fields

which they continue to steal

while hiding within

Israel

Hamas can’t hold a candle to

an entire society used as human shields

Kevin “Rashid” Johnson, artist, writer and a founder of the Revolutionary Intercommunal Black Panther Party, has been imprisoned for 34 years.

Write to: Kevin “Rashid” Johnson #1007485

Greensville Correctional Center

901 Corrections Way

Jarratt, VA 23870-9614