PDF of May 23 print issue

By Alex Majumdar posted on May 22, 2024

Download the PDF.

Hamas on ICC charges
Palestinian resistance is not a crime

Solidarity with Iran
No Pride in genocide!

African Liberation Day
Behind UAW loss at Mercedes
Seattle student-workers win strike
May 19: Birthdays of Malcolm X,
Ho Chi Minh
Artificial intelligence
Texas: Racist gov. releases racist killer

Editorial: Israel’s demise

Tear down the walls:
Leonard Peltier update
Poetry by Kevin ‘Rashid’ Johnson
Free the Holy Land Five!
San Diego Antifa case
Torture in Zionist prisons
Letters from incarcerated readers

Mundo Obrero:
¿Agitación exterior?
Mumia habla con estudiantes


More PDF back-issues here.

