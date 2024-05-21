WW solidarity with the Iranian people

Workers World extends its revolutionary condolences and heartfelt solidarity to the people of Iran with the tragic loss of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and others in a helicopter crash on May 19. We also extend our condolences to the Palestinian resistance who lost these two important allies in the struggle against the Zionist Israeli regime and U.S. imperialism. WW will continue its uncompromising tradition of defending sovereign countries like Iran against the biggest enemy of the world’s workers and oppressed peoples — U.S. imperialism. Hands off Iran!!