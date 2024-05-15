Nakba commemorated in Seattle

Seattle

Each year Palestinians commemorate the Nakba (the Catastrophe) when, 76 years ago, 757,000 Palestinians were forcibly driven out of their homeland by Zionist troops with the complicity of the British Mandate. This was made possible by massacres like at Deir Yassin where Zionist troops butchered 250 Palestinians and threw their bodies down a well.

On May 11, in downtown Seattle, 2,000 demonstrators marched and rallied to remember Nakba Day, chanting: “From the River to the Sea, Palestine is almost Free!”

At the rally, Indigenous speakers and performers made statements in solidarity with Palestine. A “No Tech for Apartheid” spokesperson condemned Google, Microsoft and Boeing as all standing next to each other in spying and invading Palestine.

A speaker from Samidoun, the Palestinian prisoners organization, affirmed their dedication to support and gain strength from Palestinian prisoners. She said, “They keep our struggle alive.”