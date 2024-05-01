New York City

The Korean American Solidarity Peace March, held on April 27 in New York City, began in front of the United Nations Mission of the Republic of Korea (South Korea) and ended at the U.N. Mission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea).

The demands raised in militant talks, music, drumming and dance were: “End U.S. occupation of South Korea!” “End U.S. bases in South Korea!” and “End U.S. military threats!” There are 73 U.S. bases in South Korea.

Hosting organizations were the 6.15 NY Committee for Reunification of Korea, U.S. Peace Foundation, Korea Peace Now Grassroots Network, Nodutdol and other Korean organizations.