PFLP applauds Nicaragua lawsuit vs. Germany

The following statement was issued by the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine Central Information Department and released by Resistance News Network on April 9, 2024.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine welcomes Nicaragua’s filing of a lawsuit against Germany before the International Court of Justice and its request to the judges to impose emergency measures preventing Berlin from supplying “israel” with weapons and other forms of support.

The Front considered this step important to curb the behavior of Germany, one of the main culprits in the ongoing genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, and the main supporter of the Zionist entity with various types of weapons.

The Front added that Nicaragua, with its important call, revealed the ugly, Nazi, and Zionist face of Germany, stressing that Germany’s rejection of the accusations – “that it has never violated the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide” – are lies and hypocrisy revealed by its Zionist behavior that is completely biased towards the Zionist entity.

This was clearly demonstrated in its transformation into an oppressive police system in dealing with the massive pro-Palestine movement that spreads throughout various German cities, while it turns into a policeman in the service and protection of any activities supporting the Zionist entity in Germany.

The Front concludes its statement appreciating Nicaragua’s positions in always supporting the Palestinian cause, calling on all countries of the world to support this step and emulate it, to strengthen the file submitted to the International Court of Justice to expose and besiege the countries that supply the Zionist entity with various types of weapons, including Germany, the United States, Britain, and Canada.

This statement was lightly edited.