April 5-7 UNAC Conference: Decolonization and the fight against Imperialism

The following is the United National Antiwar Coalition (UNAC) call for a conference in Saint

Join us for the UNAC Conference. As we have seen the horrific events in Gaza and the imperialist debacle in Ukraine, the U.S. pushes ahead with threats aimed at China and any country that will not accept its domination. Now is the time for us to come together as a movement to assess the period we are in and plan for the future. Join us at the InterContinental Saint Paul Riverfront Hotel located on East Kellogg Boulevard in Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA, April 5-7, 2024.

Some of the groups that will be participating are: The Black Alliance for Peace, BAYAN USA, Popular Resistance, U.S. Peace Council, International Action Center, Veterans For Peace, Code Pink, Black is Back Coalition for Social Justice, Peace and Reparations, Ban Killer Drones, Sanctions Kill Campaign, Arab Americans for Syria, Syria Support Campaign, U.S. Palestinian Community Network, Students for a Democratic Society and Global Network Against Nuclear Weapons and Power in Space.

Also included are International League for Peoples Struggle, Samidoun Network, Upstate Drone Action, Labor Today International, Peace and Freedom Party, Task Force on the Americas, Virginia Defenders for Freedom, Justice & Equality.

And illuminating people such as Alice Walker, Pulitzer Prize novelist, Jim Lafferty, Executive Director Emeritus, National Lawyers Guild/Los Angeles, Karen Wald, Moderator, Cuba-Inside-Out, Mama Pam, Mobilization for Mumia, Vincent DeStafano, National Organizer, Assange Defense, Margaret Kimberley, Executive Editor, Black Agenda Report … and many more (full list will be published soon).

If your organization would like to be listed as participating in the UNAC conference, please see unacpeace.org to find out how.