Honor Palestinian women: Support Workers World

In the spirit of International Working Women’s Day, March 8, Workers World newspaper hails women workers and oppressed people in the U.S. and worldwide, especially those under the gun of imperialism. This year we honor our Palestinian comrades — those under siege from U.S.-backed Israeli militarism in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

WW admires their bravery and that of the Palestinian resistance forces. We support the women and girls who have been injured, lost families, housing, denied food, imprisoned, tortured and sexually assaulted by Israeli soldiers. Our newspaper tells the truth about this and exposes U.S. media and Israeli government lies.

WW doesn’t just show solidarity on March 8 or only in March, which Congress proclaimed “Women’s History Month” in 1987. Our articles side with women and LGBTQ+ people within the multinational, multigender global working class and with all oppressed by imperialist war and capitalist exploitation.

WW views “every struggle as a woman’s struggle,” whether for affordable housing, livable-wage jobs, unionization, free medical care, guaranteed reproductive rights, voting rights, a clean environment or opposing wars. Our paper allies with women whose children have been killed by racist police.

Reactionaries are fiercely attacking reproductive rights and health care. Their goal: a countrywide abortion ban. The unelected Supreme Court majority overturned abortion rights, won by a mass movement. Their dangerous ruling dealt a racist, misogynist and classist blow to millions. WW hails the struggles for reproductive justice, and calls for a militant, independent mass movement to win back this right.

WW’s articles show solidarity with exploited Black, Latine, Asian, Arab, Indigenous and immigrant women workers. We applaud young women, people of color and LGBTQ2S+ people fighting to unionize against corporate behemoths.

Socialists have long recognized the only way to fundamentally improve women’s lives is through the anti-capitalist struggle, as propounded by IWWD’s European socialist founders in 1910. WW espouses this view and boldly states that socialism is the only system that can ensure real liberation for women, workers and oppressed people here and worldwide.

