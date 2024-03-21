PDF of March 21 print issue

By Workers World Party posted on March 21, 2024

History will record
Israel committed a holocaust

Why we should make May Day
‘Workers for Palestinian Resistance Day’

Starbucks pressured to negotiate
Honoring Int’l Working Women’s Day
Palestinian women vs. bourgeois feminism
Queers4Palestine Philadelphia
Vietnam to Aaron Bushnell: GIs resist U.S. military
Migrants fight racist Texas bill

Aid to Gaza insulting
Palestinian resistance calls for unity
Pier in Gaza: pretext for U.S. intervention

Editorials:
The ban and the blather 10
Stop NATO in Ukraine!

Tear down the walls:
Health care for Mumia NOW!
Prisoner fights for First Amendment rights
Plight of Palestinian women detainees

Mundo Obrero:
Israel cometió un holocausto


