for Aaron Bushnell who just died after self immolation for Gaza
the passers-by
guessed
what you were going
to do
the onlookers
saw
your anti genocidal intent
and let you go ahead
and now you are dead
you were allowed
to burn a long
excruciating time
before just a few
rushed to your rescue
shouting
“Call the board”
youtube
mercifully blurred the image
but could not delete
the carnage
in our mind
may you
Rest In Palestine
(c) Julia Wright, February 26, 2024. All Rights for playgroundsforpalestine.org.