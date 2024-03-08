for Aaron Bushnell who just died after self immolation for Gaza

the passers-by

guessed

what you were going

to do

the onlookers

saw

your anti genocidal intent

and let you go ahead

and now you are dead

you were allowed

to burn a long

excruciating time

before just a few

rushed to your rescue

shouting

“Call the board”

youtube

mercifully blurred the image

but could not delete

the carnage

in our mind

may you

Rest In Palestine

(c) Julia Wright, February 26, 2024. All Rights for playgroundsforpalestine.org.