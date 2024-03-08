for Aaron Bushnell who just died after self immolation for Gaza

By a guest author posted on March 8, 2024

the passers-by

guessed

what you were going

to do

 

the onlookers

saw

your anti genocidal intent

and let you go ahead

 

and now you are dead

 

you were allowed

to burn a long 

excruciating time

before just a few

rushed to your rescue

shouting

“Call the board”

 

youtube

mercifully blurred the image

but could not delete

the carnage

in our mind

 

may you

Rest In Palestine

 

(c) Julia Wright, February 26, 2024. All Rights for playgroundsforpalestine.org.

Copyright © 2024 Workers.org

