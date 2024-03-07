Joint statement of Southeast Asian left organizations: End the genocide! Solidarity with Palestine!

This joint statement was initiated by the Southeast Asian Left Network [Feb. 29, 2024], and endorsed by groups from within and outside the Southeast Asia region.

We, the undersigned organizations, strongly condemn the Zionist regime of Israel for committing genocidal crimes against the Palestinian people.

The Zionist state of Israel is currently carrying out an invasion and continuous colonization of Palestine, resulting not only in deprivation of the Palestinian people’s fundamental rights to independence, dignity, justice and prosperity, but also in perpetuating and even bolstering global imperialism, which is currently still entrenched in various parts of the world.

Without the military and political backing of the United States, Israel’s occupation of the West Bank, Gaza and Palestinian territories and the genocide underway in Gaza would not be possible. The U.S. and the Western imperialist powers are thoroughly complicit in the genocide of the people of Gaza. Even the very existence of Israel would be impossible.

The fascist Zionist Israeli regime led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has committed egregious crimes against humanity, war crimes and genocide on a massive scale with the assistance of weapons and funding from Western imperialist powers led by the United States.

Since the start of the Israeli bombardment of Gaza, the cunning actions of ordering people to evacuate, then bombarding the refugees’ escape route, and murdering journalists and medical teams, have resulted in the deaths of at least 30,000 people, including more than 12,000 children, and over 70,000 wounded. Over 1.9 million Palestinians are displaced in the Gaza Strip.

The invasion, colonization, crimes against humanity and other atrocities committed by the Zionist Israeli regime, notwithstanding the myriad of excuses and falsehoods propagated, are basically aimed to obliterate the struggle for Palestinian independence, expel the Palestinian people, seize their lands and expand Israeli territorial control.

We, as a progressive people’s movement, are united in our struggle against imperialism, Zionism and genocide. We reiterate our support for the Palestinian struggle for national liberation.

We hereby, call for:

– An end to the Zionist genocide in Palestinian territories;

– An end to all aggression by the Zionist Israeli military on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and West Bank;

– Punishment against all the perpetrators who committed crimes against humanity, including the Netanyahu government, U.S. President Biden, and the governments of the United States and the United Kingdom in their complicity in the genocide in Gaza;

– Fullest support for the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and to resist Israel’s occupation;

– Support for the establishment of a new democratic state based on solidarity among all peoples regardless of ethnicity or religion.

Free Palestine now!

Signed by: