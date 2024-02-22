PDF of February 22 print issue

By Workers World Party posted on February 22, 2024

As Israel attacks Rafah
Protests demand — Stop racist genocide

Editorial: ICJ’s second ruling of ‘plausible’ genocide

Israel attacks Iran 
Kiev crumbling
Argentina’s general strike

Black History means struggle
Palestinian hero salutes Black Panthers
From Reconstruction to Malcolm X

Stop attacks on migrants!
Philly’s Chinatown rejects arena
Divestment win at UC Davis
Queers for Palestine
Flight attendants demand new contract
Int’l assembly supports Palestinian resistance


Tear down the walls:
Health care for Mumia NOW!
Prisoner fights for First Amendment rights
Plight of Palestinian women detainees

Mundo Obrero:
¡Alto a la invasión de Rafah!
Homenaje a la resistencia palestina


