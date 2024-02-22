Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine commemorates its 55th anniversary

The following statement was issued by the Political Bureau of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine and published on Resistance News Network.

On the 55th anniversary of the launch of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, February 22 marks a new dawn in the history of the revolution, the people and the homeland. Glory to the heroic fighters, especially the “Martyr Omar al-Qassam Forces.”

Towards ending division and restoring internal unity within the PLO [Palestine Liberation Organization], based on a comprehensive national struggle program.

Preserving UNRWA [United Nations Relief and Works Agency] and sustaining its services: key to defending the right of return to the homes and properties in Palestine.

Reaffirming the commitment to the complete liberation of all prisoners in the occupation’s prisons based on the principle of “all for all” and emptying the prisons.

O masses of our Palestinian people everywhere: On February 22, the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine concludes its 55th year, and our heroic people and their valiant resistance in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and at its heart Al-Quds are engaged in battles to defend the land and existence against one of the most brutal wars waged by the state of aggression, genocide and fascism, led by the new Nazi gang headed by Benjamin Netanyahu.

Our people and their resistance offer precious sacrifices of their heroic fighters, innocent children, women and the elderly, presenting to the world the honorable image of the Palestinian people who always refuse to submit, surrender, engage in miserable compromises, demean themselves, beg or rely on false promises, steadfast in their historical choice of resistance in all its forms, until the full and undiminished national rights in liberating the land, self-determination and the establishment of an independent and fully sovereign Palestinian state with Al-Quds as its capital within the the June 4, 1967 borders, and the implementation of Resolution 194, which guarantees the sacred right of our people’s refugees to return to their homes and properties from which they were forcibly displaced since 1948.

In this context, amidst the greatness of this historical moment our cause is going through, which under its shadow the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine commemorates the 55th anniversary of its launch, we affirm that no task is more important than supporting and bolstering our people and their valiant resistance, with all that is necessary to confront the barbaric war, break the bloody attack, lift the siege on the [Gaza] Strip, supply it with everything needed to end the state of hunger, thirst and slow death amid the collapse of the health system, provide suitable conditions for offering shelters to the displaced in their places of residence, break the forced displacement project, adhere to every inch of the land and ensure the reconstruction of what the brutal aggression destroyed, so life can resume its cycle in the Gaza Strip, standing firm under the flag of Palestine.

Achieving this sacred task, which no other task of struggle surpasses, mandates us all to respond to the necessities of ending the division, restoring internal unity under the banner of the PLO, the legitimate and sole representative of our people, based on a comprehensive, national struggle program vision that unites the national decision center, ends the state of fragmentation and disunity and shuts the door against all forms of tampering with the national reference, under any title.

One of the most important conditions for launching this vision, as the national strategy for all our people and their political forces, is to break with corrupt bets, including withdrawing recognition of the state of occupation and brutal killing, stopping all forms of security coordination with the occupation, arming our Security Forces in the Palestinian Authority with a doctrine of struggle that makes them the protective shield for our people against the outrages and debauchery of the occupation forces and settler gangs, boycotting the economy and the “israeli” product, based on a strategy of struggle, popularly framed, to build the national economy on the path of continuing resisting the occupation by all means, until it picks up its stick and leaves our occupied land.

O masses of our Palestinian people everywhere: The battle of Al-Aqsa Flood and the War of October 7, 2023, marked a strategic turning point in the path of struggle of our people and their resistance, re-highlighting the importance of our national cause on the regional and international levels and the centrality of this cause in shaping the future of the region, and that without a balanced solution to our cause that guarantees our people’s legitimate rights, as ensured by international legitimacy resolutions, the region will not know stability or calm, placing everyone in front of the historical obligation, namely recognizing our people’s right to self-determination, establishing their independent state on the June 4, 1967, borders with Al-Quds as its capital and ensuring the right of return for Palestinian refugees, which mandates us all, to also be up to this historical obligation, through enhancing the field unity of the resistance and the people, ending the division, restoring internal unity and rebuilding our Palestinian political system on a democratic coalition basis that ensures national participation as an alternative to monopolization and exclusivity and drawing a strategy of struggle that provides our people with the path to national salvation.

Long live February 22, the annual anniversary of the launch of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

Eternal glory to the martyrs of our people and their resistance. Healing to the wounded heroes. And glory to Palestine.

