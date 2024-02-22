WWP’s salutation to the DFLP’s 55th anniversary founding

Feb. 22, 2024

Dear comrades of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine:

We salute the Democratic Front on the 55th anniversary of its founding. Your commemoration occurs in the midst of a historic battle. The sacrifices have been great, but one thing is certain: Imperialism and its local agent, Israel, face an enormous challenge to their continued exploitation and oppression of Southwest Asia.

October 7, 2023, opened a new chapter in the worldwide class war. The Israeli regime’s genocidal crimes against the people of Gaza demand international solidarity. And the heroism of the Palestinian people and their fighters in the united resistance have inspired that solidarity.

By joining the united resistance in Gaza and all Palestine, the Democratic Front has honored its 55 years of struggle. The DPLF continues its history of contributing to the liberation of Palestine, which will be an important step in the liberation of all humanity.

Workers World Party of the United States thanks the DFLP also for its participation in The International Assembly Against Imperialism in Solidarity with Palestinian Resistance held in New York City, on January 21, on the occasion of the centennial of the death of V.I. Lenin. The Democratic Front’s contribution helped the meeting achieve its main goal: Building solidarity among the working class worldwide with the struggle for the liberation of Palestine and of West Asia. Your victory will be a victory for the workers and oppressed peoples throughout the Global South and Global North.

Long live international working-class solidarity!

Long live the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine!

Long live a free Palestine!

From the International Relations Committee of Workers World Party, U.S.