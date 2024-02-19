Hamas reaffirms terms for a liberated Palestine

The following statement was issued by Hamas – Islamic Resistance Movement – on Feb. 17, 2024, on Resistance News Network.

After the great failure that befell the defeated occupation army on the land of Gaza, the blockage of its plans, and its objectives blown away to the wind due to the steadfastness of our heroic people and the firmness of its valiant resistance, and following its failure to achieve its declared objectives of annihilating the resistance, recovering its captives, or undermining the will and determination of our free people through bombing, massacres, destruction, and starvation, the fascist occupation tries by all means to target the popular cradles of the resistance, through its blatant attempts to spread chaos, lawlessness and promote suspicious calls, relying on unruly elements linked to the occupation’s agendas and hostile to our Palestinian people, their resistance, and their struggle against the new Nazis.

We warn all parties against exploiting the current circumstances to tamper with the internal front of our people, and we affirm the engagement of our valiant resistance in confronting the brutal aggression, and the continuous targeting of all aspects of civil, security, and governmental work by the fascist occupation will not stand in the way of us from protecting our people and safeguarding our popular cradle by all means.

We also call on our loyal, steadfast masses to be more vigilant and attentive, and to block any attempt to target their resilience and steadfastness, or to target its righteous members in the resistance.

The Hamas movement has worked along with all national forces and factions by all means to alleviate the suffering of our Palestinian people, stop the fascist aggression against them, meet their humanitarian needs, lift the injustice of them, affirm their presence on their land, and affirm their adherence to their rights.

We urge our great people, who have set the finest examples in patience, steadfastness, and heroism, for more steadfastness until the aggression is broken, and it is repelled from our land and sanctities, leading to the realization of our national aspirations for freedom, self-determination, and the establishment of our independent state with Al-Quds as its capital.

