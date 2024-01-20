Cities and unions back Gaza ceasefire

Every week, more U.S. cities are calling for a cease-fire in Gaza, where Palestinians face daily lethal assaults from the Israeli occupation army. According to a list compiled by Newsweek magazine, city council and other cease-fire resolutions have been passed in Oakland, Richmond and San Francisco, in California, as well as Ann Arbor, Detroit, Dearborn, Hamtramck, and Ypsilanti in Michigan; Akron, Ohio; Albany, New York, Atlanta, Georgia; Bridgeport, Connecticut; Providence, Rhode Island; Wilmington, Delaware; and others.

As of early January 2024, 179 labor organizations have also called for an end to the slaughter in Gaza, where over 23,000 Palestinians have been killed and an estimated twice as many wounded, mostly civilians, including thousands of children.

Among the labor groups supporting a cease-fire or otherwise backing the besieged Palestinians are national unions including Alphabet Workers Union (Google employees), American Federation of Teachers, Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, American Postal Workers Union, IUPAT (Painters), National Education Association, National Nurses United, Starbucks Workers United, United Auto Workers, and the United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers (UE).

Labor-affiliated organizations backing a cease-fire include the Asian Pacific American Labor Alliance, Coalition of Labor Union Women and Jobs with Justice. Many state and local unions, as well as local and regional labor councils, have issued support for a cease-fire. Many are demanding that the Biden administration end its strong backing for the Israeli offensive.

Tariq Habash, a Palestinian-American and senior official in the Department of Education, resigned recently from his position because the Biden administration “has put millions of innocent lives in danger, most immediately the 2.3 million Palestinians living in Gaza who remain under continuous assault and ethnic cleansing by the Israeli government.” (tinyurl.com/2s3mxsmy)