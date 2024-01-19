Seattle: Annual MLK event held in solidarity with Palestine

The 41st Annual March and Rally commemorating Martin Luther King Jr’s Dream Unfinished was held in Seattle on Jan 15. Over 5,000 multinational demonstrators marched on the federal building in solidarity and unity with Palestinian demonstrators who helped lead the march. The cause of Dr. King’s fight against racism was addressed with chants against racist police brutality along with chants of “Free Palestine!”

The march was preceded by political workshops, a jobs and opportunity fair and a major rally at Garfield High School. Palestinian speakers addressed the audience at the beginning and ending rallies.

-–Report and photo by Jim McMahan