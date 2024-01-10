‘Little Yemen’ march for Palestine

Bronx, New York

“Gaza called, Yemen answered. Now Israeli ships are canceled!” was the chant Jan. 6 as thousands marched in frigid temperatures through the Bronx’s “Little Yemen” neighborhood. The “Flood the Bronx for Gaza” protest was called by Within Our Lifetime. Among those marching were anti-Zionist members of the orthodox Jewish community.

Solidly in support of Gaza, Yemen’s leaders have prevented Israeli and Israel-bound vessels from passing through the Bab el-Mandeb strait. Millions jam Yemen’s streets to ally with Palestine. The righteous stand of the Yemeni government has caused Israeli ships to take costly detours around the Horn of Africa and stands out as an act of true solidarity on the international stage.