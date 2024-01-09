Starbucks, interstate freeway shut down for Palestine

Seattle

Two demonstrations for Palestine impacted commerce and transportation in Seattle Jan. 6. The first was held outside a Starbucks store, which was preemptively closed and boarded up in advance of the protest. A Palestinian speaker gave a very strong solidarity statement supporting Starbucks workers, emphasizing especially the Starbucks boycott due to the corporation’s staunch support of, and business dealings with, Israel.

The second protest was a well-planned action blocking the Interstate 5 freeway with cars and several hundred pedestrians. Meanwhile, 1,000 supporters were on the overpasses; nearby there were banner drops. I-5 is the main north/south freeway on the West Coast.

These were both Palestinian-led demonstrations with a number of solidarity organizations participating.