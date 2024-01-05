Philadelphia / Mobile protest vs. Israeli genocide 

By Joe Piette posted on January 5, 2024

Philadelphia

Start of car caravan for Gaza as it leaves the shopping center parking lot in north Philadelphia, Dec. 30, 2023. WW Photo: Joe Piette

Over 100 cars and pick-up trucks emblazoned with signs and large Palestinian flags, with horns honking and lights flashing, gathered in a shopping plaza parking lot in North Philadelphia as part of a “car caravan for Gaza” on Dec. 30. The caravan traversed a large area of Philadelphia, occupying two lanes on the major expressways that loop through the city. People came out of their homes, and pedestrians and people in vehicles waved in solidarity and took out their cell phones to record the mobile protest against Israeli genocide and terror.

Caravan on Roosevelt expressway passes houses in Northeast Philadelphia, Dec. 30, 2023. WWPhoto: Betsey Piette

Caravan on expressway toward Center City Philadelphia, Dec. 30, 2023.  WW Photo: Betsey Piette

America Muslims for Palestine – Philadelphia, and others organized the event.

