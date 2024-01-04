Protest hits military profiteer TransDigm

Cleveland

Clevelanders came out for Palestine once again on Dec. 29, this time outside the downtown offices of military contractor TransDigm.

In its call for the protest, Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM) stated, “TransDigm is headquartered in Cleveland and provides spare parts to Zionist-operated helicopters and other military grade machinery. They have proven complicit in Zionist violence toward Palestine. We call on the Cleveland community to come out this Friday to protest war profiteers in the heart of Cleveland.

“We say no to the military-industrial complex abroad and no in our city!”

TransDigm reported gross profits of over $1 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023, a 23% increase over the fourth quarter of 2022. The genocide in Palestine has boosted the bottom line for corporations which supply military hardware to the Zionist death machine.

Palestinians and their allies chanted and rallied, with speakers from Jewish Voice for Peace, Cleveland Peace Action and PYM. They then took over East 9th Street, a major Cleveland thoroughfare. Chants included, “Free, free Palestine” and “Yemen, Yemen, make us proud! Turn another ship around!”